Local residents Grace Aldrich, Jim Guy and Luis Rosa will speak at a program called “Talking About Race: Staying Curious, Moving Forward, and Being Part of the Solution.” The program will be held Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 6:30 p.m.
The discussion will focus on their experiences of being Black in the Monadnock Region and the country, as well as their thoughts and feelings about the Black Lives Matter movement since the murder of George Floyd and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It will be facilitated by Allen Davis, an educator and social justice advocate.
To register, contact Frost Free Library in Marlborough at 876-4479 or library@frostfree.org, or Gay-Kimball Library in Troy at 242-7743 or library@troylibrary.us.