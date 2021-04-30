The First Wednesday lecture at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro will look at another historic episode in public health: the Black Death, which hit the Eurasian world in the 14th century.
Dartmouth History professor Celia Gapsochkin will present an overview of the outbreak of the bubonic plague, briefly comparing it to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual talk will be presented Wednesday, May 5, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
To register for the live event, which includes an opportunity for questions and answers, visit https://vthumanities.wufoo.com/forms/register-for-brattleboro-first-wednesdays/.
A recording of the event will be available on the VHC Facebook page and YouTube channel. For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.
The First Wednesday Lecture series is a collaboration between the Vermont Humanities Council and Vermont public libraries.