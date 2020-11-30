The Keene Public Library is offering virtual performance of the original staging of Sarah Orne Jewett’s story, “A White Heron.” The play will be performed by the Pontine Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.
Sarah Orne Jewett (1849-1909) was born into an old New England family in the coastal town of South Berwick, Maine. Drawing from her native region, her stories celebrate small-town life set on the Maine seacoast. Co-Artistic Directors Greg Gathers and Marguerite Mathews bring Jewett’s story to life onstage through storytelling, toy theatre figures, shadow puppetry, and a rolling panorama.
