Shoot the Moon Theater Company will present its fifth annual Halloween spectacular at downtown Brattleboro’s Hooker-Dunham Theater on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2, in addition to a special Halloween night performance on Thursday, Oct. 31. All showtimes are 7:30 p.m.
Artistic director Josh Moyse’s original script for "American Gothic: An Anthology of Terrifying Tales" is in the tradition of "Dead of Night," "CreepShow," "Twilight Zone: The Movie," and "Black Mirror," where thrills and chills are delivered in sudden bursts designed to shock audiences with terrifying twists.
“For the last few years we’ve been doing literary adaptations — Frankenstein, Jekyll and Hyde, Dracula, Poe stories — but we have not really been able to dive in to the tropes of the horror movie,” said Moyse. “The format allows us to explore classic horror scenes in five to twelve minutes. The fear can come and go. Then we move onto the next one with it’s sightly different flavor.”
Admission is $13. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.shootthemoontheater.com. The Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery is at 139 Main St. in Brattleboro.