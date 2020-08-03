To mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the Monadnock Center for History and Culture will host a series of walking tours focusing on the women of Peterborough through Aug. 15.
These history walks through downtown Peterborough will explore women’s contributions to the town over the last 200 years.
The tour will discuss a variety of women, from the mill girls who worked in the early 19th century textile mills to the affluent and educated women who transformed the downtown in the early 20th century. This walk will introduce participants to the many ways women influenced and shaped the town as it is today.
Each tour is limited to 10 participants. The tours are free, but registration is required at MonadnockCenter.org. The tours will begin at the Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St., at 10:30 a.m.
Face masks are required on the tour, and guests must respect social distancing while on the walk.
The walking tour is approximately 90 minutes long. The tour will be held rain or shine. In the event of thunderstorms, the walk will be rescheduled and registrations will be honored for the rescheduled date.
The Monadnock Center for History and Culture is a community museum and cultural center. To learn more, visit MonadnockCenter.org or call 924-3235.