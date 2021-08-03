The Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge will host the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall from Aug. 13 through 15.
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is a reproduction of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., which is engraved with the names of service members who died as a result of their service during the Vietnam War.
The traveling wall is transported to towns and cities around the country for people who cannot travel to the capital to see the wall. Lists of those whose names are on the wall will be available to help visitors find family members and friends.
The Cathedral of the Pines is celebrating its 75th Anniversary that weekend with a variety of activities, including an opening ceremony, discussion on peace and Piccola Opera patriotic music on Friday, Aug. 13. A main celebration service with a guest speaker, historical displays, cookout, and music by Decatur Creek will be held Saturday, Aug. 14; and on Sunday, Aug. 15, an Interfaith Service will be held in the morning and a “Paint Out” by the Pastel Society of New Hampshire will be held in the afternoon. The public is invited to all activities.
Information: www.cathedralofthepines.org.