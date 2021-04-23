The Toadstool Bookshops of Keene, Nashua and Peterborough are set to participate in Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday.
The intent of the event is to draw attention to the value independently owned bookstores bring to the local community. Last year’s event saw a reduction in activities and temporary postponement to August because of COVID concerns, but this year it is back on schedule.
In-store events continue to be limited, however. Participating stores will have exclusive books and literary items available on that day only.
“We’re celebrating Independent Bookstore Day by asking you to join us in extending a very grateful thank you to the bookselling staff in our stores,” Holly and Willard Williams, co-owners of The Toadstool Bookshops, said in a news release.
Independent Bookstore Day began in 2015 and takes place on the last Saturday in April.
More information about Independent Bookstore Day can be found at indiebound.org, a website of the American Booksellers Association.