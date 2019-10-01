The 11th annual Fall Foliage Art Studio Tour will be held on Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 12, 13 and 14, featuring more than 25 Monadnock Region artists and artisans.
Artists are selected by a committee to ensure that visitors will have the experience of seeing a variety of contemporary and traditional artists.
The self-guided tour winds through nine towns in the Monadnock Region, with the natural beauty of autumn offering a colorful backdrop to all. These 26 artists, as well as a number of guest artists, share 26 studios, showcasing both fine art and craft, including sculpture, painting, drawing, etching, glass, encaustics, collage and mixed media, pottery, woodturning, woodcarving and more.
Most studios will also be open to the public Monday, in addition to the weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Brochures with map and directions are available at many locations throughout the region. People may also create their own self-guided tour by visiting the tour’s website, wwwfallfoliagestudioarttour.com.
For more information on obtaining a brochure, contact Jeani and Rosti Eismont at rosti@eismont.com or Jim Murphy at Jmurphy@ne.rr.com.