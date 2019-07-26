The Mariposa Museum & World Culture Center in Peterborough will present “The Stars of Egypt” at the Peterborough Town Library on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m.
Attendees will have a chance to explore the mysteries of the constellations and how they connect with the pyramids of Ancient Egypt through artifacts and textiles. Participants will also learn to play a traditional Egyptian game and decorate their own board games to take home.
This program, sponsored by the Friends of the Peterborough Town Library, is open to all ages, but is best for ages 5 and up.
Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or 924-8040.