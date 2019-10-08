MoCo’s biggest fundraising event of the year, LIGHTS. CAMERA. KEENE!, is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, at MoCo Arts, 40 Roxbury St., Keene.
The event will feature a sketch comedy performance featuring local business and community leaders, live and silent auctions, dishes by Kristin’s Bakery, drinks by Machina Arts, music, dancing and more. Proceeds will benefit tuition assistance and year-round arts education programs at MoCo Arts. Because of the annual event, MoCo Arts is able to offer more than $79,000 in tuition assistance and provide arts education to more than 3,200 children each year.
This year’s show will feature several familiar faces including Mayor Kendall Lane alongside two of his potential successors, George Hansel and Mitchell Greenwald, in a comedic re-enactment of a classic film that will have audiences on the edge of their seats. Other skits will include appearances by Keene’s Super Seniors, and the crew from MoCo’s own Dancing with The Studs.
Tickets are $75 and are available now at MoCo Arts, 40 Roxbury St., Keene, or by calling 357-2100. A ticket includes two free drinks, food, performances and more. The fundraiser is a 21-plus event.
Information: www.moco.org.