Monadnock Humane Society will host its 31st annual Walk for Animals on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. This year the walk will return to the Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport – a venue that is made possible by the support of the city of Keene and the town of Swanzey.
The theme for the 31st Walk for Animals is “Healthy Pets, Healthy People!,” highlighting the health benefits of the animal-human bond.
The Walk for Animals is a crowdfunding event. In the weeks leading up to the walk itself, animal lovers in the community ask family, friends, coworkers and colleagues to sponsor them (all money raised goes toward the care of the homeless animals of our community). On Saturday, Sept. 21, everyone walks a maximum of three miles together on a scenic paved road at the airport that is accessible for all. Walkers may choose whatever distance they prefer (with or without a leashed dog). Walkers who raise $50 or more will receive a Walk for Animals T-shirt that features a new logo designed by local artist Jade Harmon, as well as a vegan lunch created and served by Country Life Restaurant of Keene.
A celebration party will be held immediately after the walk, featuring a DJ, a vendor village, a meet-and-greet with therapy pet teams, dog demonstrations, games and more. Each walker can fill a tote bag with goodies and coupons donated from many local businesses.
Registration is required by Aug. 31. Register and fundraise at www.mhswalkforanimals.com or download and print a sponsor form from the website. To register via phone or email, contact Lisa at 352-9011, extension 107 or lisab@humanecommunity.org. After the registration deadline of Aug. 31, walk-up registrations will be accepted on a “first-come, first-served” basis the day of the event starting at 9 a.m. People may participate as individual walkers, or they can form a team (a minimum of 3 people is required). Awards and prizes for top fundraisers in team and individual categories will be announced on Facebook two weeks after the event. All money raised from this event goes directly to the care of the animals at Monadnock Humane Society.
A drawing to win a kayak package is being held now until the day of the event. Tickets may be purchased online at MHSWalkforAnimals.com or at the MHS Adoption Center in Swanzey. The cost is $10 each or 3 for $25.