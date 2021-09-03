The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests is once again offering its “5 Hikes Challenge” now through Oct. 31.
The challenge is designed to spur families and beginning hikers to see and explore natural destinations throughout New Hampshire. Participants can choose five of more than 20 hiking destinations from a selection of forest society reservations in the Monadnock Region, Seacoast, Merrimack Valley, Dartmouth/Lake Sunapee, Lakes or White Mountains and North Country regions.
“The Forest Society started the 5 Hikes Challenge several years ago to introduce some of our favorite places to those who may not be aware that we have 191 Forest Reservations around the state,” said Jack Savage, president for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. “This year’s ‘hike-it-yourself’ challenge is back by popular demand and offers more than 25 guides for finding special places to walk, enjoy New Hampshire’s beauty and see a little wildlife.”
New this year is the forest society mobile app, powered by OuterSpatial. The app will allow hikers to access digital maps, check in at each destination, track progress and post photos from the trail. The app is free to download, and instructions and a link to the 5 Hikes Challenge in the app will be sent to those who register.
Each participant will receive a limited-edition 2021 forest society neck gaiter and paper hike guides with maps, directions and information for selected hikes in the mail. Registration is $8 per adult per hike (non-members). Children under age 18 and all current forest society members may register for free. To register, visit forestsociety.org/5hikes.