The Crotched Mountain Foundation in Greenfield recently received a $25,000 grant from the Samuel P. Hunt Foundation. The New Hampshire non-profit organization will use the funds to support capital expenses and associated equipment and technology costs as it expands its programming for students.
“For nearly 70 years Crotched Mountain School has provided an exceptional educational experience for children with disabiltiies, helping them reach their fullest potential,” said Ned Olney, President and CEO of Crotched Mountain Foundation. “With this support from the Samuel P. Hunt Foundation’s generous grant funding, Crotched Mountain School will be able to expand its programming, create new state of the art classrooms, and support more children in the years ahead.”
Information: cmf.org.