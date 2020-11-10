SOLOs Episode 1, a video montage of monologues and poetry by eight local actors filmed by Brattleboro Community Television, is set to premiere simultaneously on BCTV and YouTube on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The show is coordinated with a participative online session where audience members will have a chance to meet the cast, directors, producers and technical staff in a virtual “after-party” at 8:15 p.m.
Each episode of SOLOs is a co-production of The Rock River Players and the Hooker-Dunham Theater filmed on the Hooker-Dunham stage.
Bahman Mahdavi of the Rock River Players coordinated this first episode of the series. Mahdavi and RRP were in the midst of working with nearly two dozen performers to create a production of “The Front Page” when the pandemic hit. With in-person performance not a viable option, he developed the idea of solo shows that could be safely filmed and made widely available through BCTV and online.
This first show in the series is composed of seven monologues and one poem. John Ogorzalek performs Edgar Allan Poe’s “Annabelle Lee”; Dan Lloyd enacts a Shakespeare monologue on the plight of immigrants; Cameron Cobane takes on Richard III’s “Now is the winter of our discontent”; and Annie Landenberger performs a piece from Chekov’s “The Cherry Orchard.” Tom Ely performs the Inquisitor’s monologue from George Bernard Shaw’s “Saint Joan.” Comic relief is provided by Jonathan Kinnersley in a cat’s view of its human “master” and Rose Watson performs “Always Ridiculous” by Jose Echegaray. Tino Benson will perform an original piece, titled “The Meaning of Life.”
The next episode includes more Shakespeare, T.S. Eliot’s “Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock” and an excerpt from original play, Charles Henry’s “Final Curtain.”
To request links to the YouTube video and the after-party, email info@hookerdunham.org. Both the premiere and the after-party are free and sharing of the after-party link is encouraged.