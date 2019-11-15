The Peterborough Rotary Club’s Operation Santa is launching its 34th annual gift drive and inviting neighbors to help make the holidays bright for the area’s children in need.
Operation Santa Posters will be posted in many retail and business locations throughout the area: New Hampshire Ball Bearing, InfoGroup, RiverMead, ConVal High School, Monadnock Community Hospital, Peterborough Library, Yankee Publishing, Manhattan East, Millipore, Microspec, SoClean, Scott-Farrar and Delay’s Harvester Market.
To participate, community members remove a “gift card” from one of the posters, purchase the gift specified on the card and then return the unwrapped gift with the gift card firmly attached to the original poster location no later than Dec. 8.
For those who prefer to make a financial contribution to Operation Santa, checks can be made payable to the “Peterborough Rotary Club – OPERATION SANTA” and mailed to the Peterborough Rotary Club, P.O. Box 354, Peterborough 03458-0354 or through PayPal at peterboroughrotaryclub6464@gmail.com.