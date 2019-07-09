The Peterborough Rotary Club presented five Paul Harris Fellows at the Passing of the Gavel Dinner held at the Hancock Inn in Hancock.
Five community members were honored as Paul Harris Fellows:
Dorothy Peterson was recognized for her long-standing support of the Peterborough community; she was presented her medallion and pin by her son, Andy Peterson.
ConVal Regional School Counselor JoAnn Fletcher was recognized for her service as the Interact adviser and her support of several community service efforts with that group.
Rotarian Norm Makechnie was recognized for his decades of service to the Peterborough Rotary Club and for his selfless efforts to the community.
Barbara Miller was honored for her long-standing support of the Peterborough Community.
Club President Bob MacDonald, who will continue as president for a second term, was also recognized with a Paul Harris Fellow +4 for his dedication and service to Rotary.
The Paul Harris Fellow is named for the founder of Rotary, Paul Harris. It was established in 1957 to express appreciation for the contribution to the humanitarian and educational programs of the Rotary Foundation.
Rotarians designate a Paul Harris Fellow to recognize a person whose life demonstrates a shared purpose with the objectives and mission of The Rotary Foundation to build world understanding and peace.