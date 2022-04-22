The Park Theatre in Jaffrey is set to celebrate its 100th anniversary with a weekend of events April 29-May 1.
Romolo Vanni opened the doors of his brand new Park Theatre on May 1, 1922, with the screening of the silent film, “The Old Nest.” From that day forward, The Park Theatre became the center of entertainment for Jaffrey and surrounding communities until it closed its doors as a theater in 1976. On Aug. 5, 2021, The Park Theatre re-opened with a new performing arts center built on the exact spot the original Park Theatre occupied.
To celebrate its founding, The Park Theatre is having a weekend of entertainment including two evenings of concerts and a fundraising party.
Veronica Lewis, an 18-year-old blues and roots musician, will open the festivities with a concert on Friday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $24-$29.
On Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m., a concert of local talent will be held, featuring Senie Hunt, Green Heron and Mill City Rags. Tickets are $20.
“The 100 Party” will be held Sunday, May 1, at 5 p.m., with speakers, surprise guests, historic exhibits, dedications and more. Champagne and hors d’oeuvres will be served with a cash bar. Additionally, the fundraising event will feature the No. 1 movie from 1922, the rollicking comedy, “Grandma’s Boy,” starring Harold Lloyd, with the acclaimed silent film accompanist, Jeff Rapsis, on the organ. Tickets are $50.