The Monadnock Sustainability Network has been awarded a grant from the New England Grassroots Environment Fund.
The fund has supported the locally based network’s initiatives for several years, including community-supported solar work. The first solar project was at the Monadnock Food Coop and has produced more than 719 megawatt hours of clean energy.
The grant will support the work of the Monadnock Energy Hub, an initiative of the network. The Hub focuses on the reduction of greenhouse gasses.
This past year, it organized and supported a five-town solar campaign, two drive electric expos in Keene and a clean-energy forum for state legislators from the region. This was done in partnership with the Monadnock chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, and a workshop to promote and educate local stakeholders about EV fast charger technology and infrastructure.
In partnership with the Cheshire County Conservation District, Monadnock Energy Hub is pursuing a CSS system for farmers; also, along with the Monadnock Co-op, it plans to install the first fast charging station in Keene. The Hub also organizes meetings with nonprofits, local energy committees and individuals that wanted to learn more about the region’s energy sources.
The grant will also support the continuation of these efforts.
Monadnock Energy Hub is also organizing the new Renewable Energy Track at the Radically Rural Summit in Keene Sept. 19-20. This gathering of experts will address closing the energy-cost gap between rural communities and urban areas, why and how to take advantage of electric vehicles and how to maximize clean energy sources while strengthening the economy.