The Horatio Colony Nature Preserve is set to host a New England soils trek on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Dr. Rachel Thiet, a soil ecologist and faculty member in the Environmental Studies Department at Antioch University New England, will discuss New England soil formation and development and the ecology of common soil organisms.
Attendees should meet at the preserve parking lot on Daniels Hill Road, Keene at 9 a.m. Bring water and lunch and be prepared for moderately strenuous inclines and occasionally muddy trails.
Registration required: 283-2115 or colonypreserve@antioch.edu.
The Horatio Colony Nature Preserve is a 645-acre parcel of woodlands and wetlands in Keene and Swanzey owned by the Colony Memorial Trust. It provides the community with more than 5 miles of hiking trails, a historic cabin and foundations, place-based education initiatives, ongoing research activities, and a public program series. The preserve is managed by Antioch University New England.