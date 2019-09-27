A hike focusing on interpreting natural history will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve.
The hike will be led by Jeff Littleton, owner of Moosewood Ecological, LLC, and adjunct faculty at Antioch University New England. Littleton will teach strategies for finding clues that point to human and natural disturbances that affect forests, such as logging, farming, hurricanes, insects and more.
Participating hikers should meet at the preserve parking lot on Daniels Hill Road in Keene at 9 a.m. Bring water, a snack and appropriate clothing for a hike.
Registration is required: 283-2115 or colonypreserve@antioch.edu.