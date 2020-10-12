The Horatio Colony Nature Preserve in Keene is set to host a two-part program called “Go Batty for Bats” on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The program will be led by Antioch graduate student and associate wildlife biologist Ally Gelinas at the Ashuelot River Park and Horatio Colony Nature Preserve. Gelinas will discuss bat ecology and how the unique mammals choose where to live.
The fall means that bats are fattening up for hibernation and on warm nights they may still be found flying overhead. The group will explore each site for the three main things bats need to thrive in a suitable habitat. Observations at each site will be compared to find out which site the bats prefer.
The group will meet at the Ashuelot River Park parking lot on West Street on Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m; and at the preserve parking lot on Daniels Hill Road in Keene on Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve in collaboration with City of Keene Parks & Recreation.
Space is limited to 20 people (two groups of 10) due to COVID-19. Masks and physical distancing are required. Registration is required: call 283-2115 or email colonypreserve@antioch.edu for details.