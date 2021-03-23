The Community Kitchen, Inc., in Keene has hired Jacob Sherwood as gleaning coordinator for Cheshire County for the 2021 season.
In this role, Sherwood is tasked with connecting with farmers and food producers across the county to pick up or harvest any good quality items that would not otherwise make it to market. Most gleaned produce will continue to be stored and distributed through The Community Kitchen’s pantry and hot meals programs, but Sherwood will also build relationships with more organizations in the region that provide food security services to ensure that gleaned produce reaches everyone who needs it.
Sherwood will also recruit and strengthen the volunteer network needed to recover the greatest amount of produce in a timely manner and deliver it to outlets where it can be used.
Prior to settling in Cheshire County, Sherwood honed his farming and food system expertise through a number of community farm roles in New Hampshire and beyond. Most recently, he helped manage and grow vegetables for the Temple Wilton Community Farm. The birth of his daughter and COVID-19 brought his family to Marlow with the hope of starting a new community-based venture and homestead.
The Gleaning Project was initiated in 2013 as one of six regional gleaning projects across New Hampshire, initiated with funding from the You Have Our Trust Fund. Over the years, more than 20 commercial farms in the county have donated produce either after it has been harvested or directly from the field, greenhouse, or orchard, where crews of volunteers gather to harvest crops that range from baby salad greens to sweet corn to apples.
Food producers, volunteers and community members interested in supporting local food security through gleaning can reach Sherwood at cheshiregleans@gmail.com.