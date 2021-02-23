The Colonial Theatre in Keene is set to offer a series of live virtual events featuring National Geographic programs.
The first program, “Reimagining Dinosaurs,” will be held tonight at 7 p.m. In the 60-minute virtual event, paleontologists Nizar Ibrahim and Sebastian Rozadilla provide a look at new research and a dynamic discussion about the evolving science of dinosaurs. The event will include short pre-recorded stories and live, moderated conversations with opportunities for audience questions.
Upcoming events in the series are: “Feats of Filmmaking,” March 16 at 7 p.m.; “Mysterious Seas,” March 30 at 7 p.m.; and “Women and Migration,” April 13 at 7 p.m.
The events happen in real time and are not available afterwards on demand or for replay. Programs may be viewed on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Due to the variety of livestreaming platforms and smart TV hardware, it is not guaranteed that they can be cast to a smart TV.
Each event is $20 per household. To register, go to TheColonial.org. A portion of the streaming fees will go directly to The Colonial, helping to support the Theatre during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Information: 357-1233 or TheColonial.org.