The Cheshire Horse, one of the region’s largest equine, livestock, pet, and feed stores, will hold its inaugural Community Day on Sunday, Oct. 13, in conjunction with its 22nd anniversary sale.
The family-friendly event will feature a huge tent filled with groups from the local community, including equestrian groups, clubs, rescues, pet trainers and more. Activities include face painting, a dog demonstration with Kim Welch of K9 Kompanion, and a discussion with local author Francelia Clark, who will discuss her newest book, “Circle Around Monadnock: Time Travel with Horses.” A professional saddle fitter will also be on hand for advice.
Special animal guests for the day include baby lambs, baby goats and a donkey from Misty Meadows Oxfords in Westmoreland, as well as a therapy dog from the Monadnock Humane Society from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and ponies from the Newfoundland Pony Conservancy Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Cheshire Horse is at 8 Whittemore Farm Road, Swanzey. Information: 877-358-3001, info@cheshirehorse.com or www.cheshirehorse.com.