Acworth Village Store will host its annual pig roast dinner on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Dinner, served outdoors under tents and at picnic tables, will include homemade cornbread, baked beans, cole slaw and dessert. Barbecue chicken and a vegetarian option will also be available, as well as kids portions.
Water will be available but beverages are not included and can also be purchased at the Village Store.
Dinner is $15 per adult and $8 for children 13 and younger.
The Acworth Village Store is at 1068 Route 123A, South Acworth. Information: 835-6547, www.acworthvillagestore.com, or https://www.facebook.com/acworthvillagestore/.
The Acworth Village Store is run by The Acworth Community Project which is a New Hampshire non-profit organization. For more information about this community-run village store, call Jim Neidert at 835-2453.