The Acworth Village Store’s annual MusicFest is set for Saturday June 29, rain or shine, from 11 a.m. until dusk.
Local musicians will be featured on two stages; this year’s festival features Volkert Volkersz, Carolyn Waters, Wendy Kieth, 12 oz Soul, Picket Hill, Neptunes Car, Decatur Creek, BabaRay and more.
The event will also feature food, including hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages and sides, as well as barbecue chicken and freshly-made pizza later in the day. A vegetarian food truck will also be on site.
Craft vendors will also be at the event. Anyone interested in being a vendor (fee is $15), may contact Linda Lacasse at Linda@Lacasseenterprise.com or call 835-6547.
Admission is free.
The Acworth Village Store is run by The Acworth Community Project, which is a non-profit organization.
The Acworth Village Store is at 1068 Route 123A, South Acworth. Information: 835-6547 or www.acworthvillagestore.com.