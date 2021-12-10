The Annual Tree Lighting Celebration held on Central Square on November 26th was truly a great event for the entire family. This is the ninth year the Kiwanis Club of Keene has planned and hosted this community event. It was the most challenging due to the rain and snow, but everyone who came had a good time! The Kiwanis Club enjoyed decorating the Gazebo and the tree on Central Square as well as a second tree at the Marlboro Street roundabout.
Many children and young adults from the area were involved in the festivities, including the Keene High Brass Quintet, Nelson Town Band, Keene High School Kiwanis Key Club who gave out 400 bells to children and families, and St. Joseph Regional School Kiwanis Builders Club and students from the Surry Village Charter School, who served cookies and hot chocolate to the large crowd.
It is always a challenge to thank everyone who was involved in making this event such a success. We owe special thanks to our major sponsors, Fenton Family Dealerships and the Keene Monument Company. So many other area businesses supported the event financially or with in-kind services. We would also like to thank the City of Keene for continued support of this event and all the City Departments who helped before or on that day. Then of course, we extend our thanks to Santa and Mrs. Claus.
We thank the Keene Sentinel photographer, Hannah Schroeder, who came out to get pictures and featured them the next day on the front page of the Sentinel.
Be sure to check our Thank You Ad in the Keene Sentinel, further recognizing everyone who helped make this evening so enjoyable for all who attended.
The Kiwanis Club of Keene is committed to sponsoring events that make a positive difference in our community. The Tree Lighting Celebration is close to our hearts and we plan to continue this effort for many years to come.
PEG BRUCE, on behalf of ELIZABETH SAYRE and DAVID GANIO