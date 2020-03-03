The 29th annual Women’s Film Festival will be held March 20 to March 29 in Brattleboro.
The festival is a celebration of movies from around the world, and a platform for women to tell their own stories. It is also the longest-running women’s film festival in New England and was established to raise funds for the work of the Women’s Freedom Center, the nonprofit domestic and sexual violence organization providing shelter, advocacy and support to southeastern Vermont for more than 45 years.
For two weekends, more than 40 documentaries, feature films and short films will be screened at the New England Youth Theatre.
An opening night gala will be held Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. with a fiesta of Mexican-inspired appetizers, drinks and piñatas followed by a screening of “Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy.” The film tells the story of 96-year old Diana Kennedy who became a kind of gastronomical anthropologist responsible for preserving and sharing a wealth of regional dishes and methods passed down from mother to daughter. Tickets for the gala are $40.
Tickets for individual films are $9 ($10 generous) or $8 for students and seniors. A five-movie pass is available for $40. Passes may be purchased at Everyone’s Books in Brattleboro or online at Ticket Elf.
For more information on this year’s films, screening times and ticket prices, go to www.womensfilmfestival.org.