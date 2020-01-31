The 18th annual Keene Ice and Snow Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Keene.
The event will feature ice carvers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; eleven cocoa hot spots; and a find-the-yeti scavenger hunt.
Sidewalk and inside winter sales will be held all day and the ice sculptures will be illuminated beginning at 4 p.m.
Children will have a chance to meet characters such as a snowman, Olaf, and a polar bear from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; face painting will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Marriott Fairfield Hotel lobby; and a roaming railroad train ride will be offered off of Railroad Street from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.