Hundred Nights Shelter and Resource Center in Keene is holding its sixth annual holiday auction on Saturday, Dec. 14. Funds raised during the live and silent auction will help the center keep its doors open this winter.
For the online/silent auction, people may visit the Hundred Nights website at hundrednightsinc.org to view a list of all donated items and services, along with what the minimum bid is for each one.
People who see an item they would like to bid on may send an email to mcambiar@hundrednightsinc.org with name, email and phone number, the description of the item and the bid. The initials of the highest current bidder with the amount of the bid will be listed on the website next to the description of the item.
Any bid that reaches face value or higher by Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. will win that item, and it will not go to live auction. Winners may pick up their items at the Hundred Nights office on Lamson Street before, during or after the live auction.
The live auction will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at the dining hall at the United Church of Christ on Central Square, in Keene. Parking and the entrance door are on the Vernon Street side of the building. Preview of available items and registration will begin at 8 a.m. and live bidding will begin at 9 a.m. Credit cards will be accepted as well as checks and cash.
Any item that has not been won before the preview opens will be available for silent bidding between 8 and 8:45 a.m. If the bid reaches face value or higher by 8:45 a.m., that item will be won and removed from the auction.
Local auctioneer Brandt Onorato from Moggie’s Auction House in Marlborough will preside over the live portion of the event. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
To learn more about the auction or volunteer opportunities, call Mindy Cambiar at 352-5197.