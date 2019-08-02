The Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough will host its 10th annual Fairy House Day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors will have a chance to explore the Monadnock Center’s grounds to find fairy houses and fairy doors. This family event is suitable for children 2 years and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
After searching for fairy houses, a variety of natural materials will be available for guests to create their own fairy house on the grounds. Visitors can also learn their fairy name, make a fairy craft to take home, and enjoy fairy cookies and punch in the center’s Bass Hall.
Festive fairy attire is encouraged and children can take part in a fairy procession from the Monadnock Center to Putnam Park at 10:30 a.m.
Admission to Fairy House Day is free. Donations are gratefully accepted.
The Monadnock Center for History and Culture is a community museum at 19 Grove St. in downtown Peterborough. Information: MonadnockCenter.org or 924-3235.