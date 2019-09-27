The Empty Bowls Steering Committee will serve up the 16th annual Empty Bowls Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Landmark College in Putney, Vt., to benefit the food shelf program at Groundworks Collaborative, now known as Foodworks.
Empty Bowls is a family-friendly evening celebrating local potters, restaurants, and businesses to raise funds for the food shelf program at Groundworks Collaborative. Diners choose a handmade bowl to keep from one of hundreds of local potters and soup from roughly 20 area restaurants. The meal is rounded out with local bread, yogurt, cheese and apples.
“It’s a simple and delicious meal in a beautiful bowl to take home,” said Josh Davis, Groundworks’ executive director. “We love the way this event brings out so many people in our community to support, not only our food shelf program, but also the arts and a love of local food.”
Last year — through the support of sponsors, diners, and those who could not attend, but purchased bowls — the dinner raised more than $32,000.
Groundworks has recently moved its food shelf program to 141 Canal St. and expects to serve at least 10 percent more of the community’s needy families and individuals.
Tickets for both the 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. seatings are available at the Brattleboro Food Co-Op, Everyone’s Books, The Shoe Tree, and the Putney Food Co-Op, as well as online at: GroundworksVT.org/EVENTS.
Adult tickets are $25 in advance and $30 when purchased at the door. Youth tickets for ages 7-15 are available for $15. Children 6 and under are free.
For $25, Groundworks can provide food for a family of five for one month.
For information or to volunteer, email EmptyBowlsSoVT@gmail.com or call 802-275-2752.