The 38th annual Design-a-Plate workshop will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro.
Visitors may stop in any time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to make an 8-inch melamine plate, a 10-inch melamine plate or 12-ounce melamine bowl. Each item costs $6. Cash and checks made out to Brooks Memorial Library are accepted.
Plates and bowls will be ready for pickup in early December.
Design-a-Plate is great for children of all ages. No registration required. The workshop will be held in the community meeting room on the top floor of the library. Please use the library's rear entrance near the children's room.
For more information, call the children’s room at 802-254-5290, extension 1210, or visit brookslibraryvt.org/kids.