MC2 charter school in Keene will host a TEDx program called “Building Community Together,” its first online event, on Saturday from noon to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale and available to the public.
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events similar to TED Talks. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers are offered with the intention of sparking deep discussions and connections.
The event is organized completely by a team of students from Making Community Connections (MC2) Charter School.
The program will explore how we encounter, understand and answer the complexities of our present world. Our speakers will tackle essential questions: How do we serve/support each other? What are our community ideals? And what is our ideal community?
Tickets are available for free at https://ticketelf.com/events/tedxmc2school-11-7-2020.
For more information, visit www.mc2school.org/TEDxMC2School.