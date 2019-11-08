José de Dios Mata, a practitioner and teacher of Christian Science healing will give a talk, “Divine Love: the Answer to Universal Health,” on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m. at the Cheshire County Historical Society, 246 Main St., Keene.
In his talk, Mata explores the Biblical basis of knowing God as divine Love, whose law Christ Jesus taught and practiced in his healing ministry. He emphasizes the relevance of Jesus’ command to “love your neighbor as yourself,” and the individual and worldwide healing impact this can have.
Mata also points to the work of New Hampshire born Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer of Christian Science whose efforts to understand and practice the laws of love by which Christ Jesus healed, led her to write the textbook explaining this approach to healing for all: “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures.”
Mata speaks internationally as a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship. He and his wife live and work part of the year in Badajoz, Spain and the other in Elsah, Ill. All are welcome at this talk.
For more information, call Linda Snorek at 363-4934.