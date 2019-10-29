The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center will present an introduction to tarot Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.
The workshop for beginners will be led by tarot experts Margaret Shipman and Stacy Salpietro-Babb. Participants will learn the basics of the structure of the tarot deck and begin to uncover the meanings and themes found in the cards. Shipman and Salpietro-Babb will describe how they created The Wayfarer Tarot and designed its unique imagery. The techniques taught in this workshop can also be used with any traditional tarot deck.
Admission is $30 ($25 for BMAC members). Advance registration is required at brattleboromuseum.org or 802-257-0124, extension 101.
This event is presented in conjunction with the exhibit “Thelma Appel: Observed/Abstract,” a survey of the career of painter Thelma Appel on view at BMAC through Feb. 9. In recent years, Appel painted a series of works based on the tarot, several of which are included in the exhibit.