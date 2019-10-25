A discussion titled “Talking About Race: Staying Curious, Moving Forward, and Being Part of the Solution” will be held Monday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 69 Washington St., Keene.
The workshop is designed to encourage an open and thoughtful conversation on race and how a community can learn to appreciate and understand experiences and perspectives different from its own.
Facilitated by Allen Davis, an educator and racial justice advocate, the focus will be on the experiences of three local African-American residents, Grace Aldrich, Jim Guy and Doug Sutherland, who have offered to share what it means to them to be an African-American in the U.S. today, especially in the Monadnock Region. Their experiences will be the starting point for the group conversation as the participants examine what they have learned and how they can move forward individually and as a community to be even more inclusive and compassionate.
Information: 352-1719 or www.kuuc.org.