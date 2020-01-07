In a first-time partnership, the Jaffrey Public Library and Reality Check will co-sponsor the program, “Hooked: Narratives of Addiction, Recovery, and Redemption” on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Jaffrey Public Library.
The lecture will be presented by Katherine Gaudet, associate director of the University Honors Program and member of the Humanities faculty at the University of New Hampshire, and is funded by a grant to the library from New Hampshire Humanities. The program is free and open to the public.
The talk will explore some of the most common stories about addiction and is intended to provide tools for understanding addiction on a narrative level as well as recognizing different experiences of addiction and approaches to recovery.
Information: Garrett Brinton at Jaffrey Public Library, 532-7301.
Reality Check is a nonprofit organization in Jaffrey that provides drug and alcohol prevention, treatment and recovery services, and addiction education. For more information on Reality Check, visit www.realitychecknow.org