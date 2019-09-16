The Fitzwilliam Library will host a talk titled “A Walk Back in Time: The Secrets of Cellar Holes” with Adair Mulligan on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.
Northern New England is full of reminders of past lives: stone walls, old foundations, a century-old lilac struggling to survive as the forest reclaims a once-sunny dooryard. What forces shaped settlement, and later abandonment, of these places? Adair Mulligan explores the rich story to be discovered in what remains behind.
This free program is made possible by a grant from N.H. Humanities. Information: 585-6503.