April Claggett will present an online talk about the life and work of Cheshire County resident, natural historian and artist Abbott Thayer (1849-1921). The talk, titled “All is Fair in Art and War: Abbott Thayer Sets the Stage,” will be offered via Zoom on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Claggett will discuss how Thayer’s ideas acted as a prologue to the ideas underpinning the successes of the U.S. Army’s secret “Ghost Army” in World War II. The illustrated presentation will take a deep dive into the lessons that Thayer learned from the local landscape and how they came to change the landscape of war.
Claggett, of Dublin, is an artist and art historian with a background in environmental studies. She teaches art at Colby Sawyer College and Franklin Pierce University and exhibits her work nationally and internationally. Information: www.aprilclaggett.com.
To register for the talk, go to the website of the Cheshire County Historical Society at hsccnh.org.