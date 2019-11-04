Do you believe that France was our heroic ally during World War Two and that a successful French resistance movement led by Charles DeGaulle contributed greatly to that nation’s liberation from the Nazis?
“The Mythology of France during World War II,” a talk by Richard Sirvint, retired history teacher, will challenge those assumptions. The talk will be held Friday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. at the Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge.
Based on the latest research by French historians, the talk will examine which side France was really on, why its army collapsed in 1940, and how successful the Resistance Movement was.
This program is part of the library’s “Learn @ Lunch” series. Visitors may bring a lunch; dessert will be provided.
Information: 899-3303 or donna@ingallslibrary.com.