Keene Mayor George Hansel and local YMCA youth members plan to kick off Take Down Tobacco month with an event Friday, April 2, at the gazebo in Central Square.
The rally to challenge people to go tobacco-free begins at 4 p.m., when the mayor is scheduled to read a proclamation declaring April Take Down Tobacco month.
Peter Sebert, YMCA Community Coalition director, says the Keene Family YMCA is joining with the City of Keene Youth Services, the Cheshire Coalition for Tobacco-Free Communities and the Monadnock Youth Coalition to make this “a highly visible event and raise awareness about youth tobacco use.”