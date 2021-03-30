Sy’s Fund will host its first app-based scavenger hunt, Quest Fest 2021, on Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11, to raise money for young adults with cancer.
Quest Fest 2021 can be played on either day and once players begin, they will have up to five hours to complete as many of the activities, challenges and trivia questions as they can within the allotted time. The scavenger hunt can be played from anywhere, with a team together in person or remotely.
Registration is donation-based; once signed up, participants can download the “Let’s Roam” App on smartphones for free, and they will be emailed a code to enter the hunt. The app keeps track of which items have been completed in the scavenger hunt and which still need to be done, viewable by all team members during the event.
To register or donate, go to https://givebutter.com/QuestFest2021SysFund.
Prizes will be given to the first- and second-place teams.
Sy’s Fund is a non-profit organization that supports young adults ages 18 through 39 who are living with cancer, by providing gifts that support creative hobbies and endeavors. Sy’s Fund is a tribute fund in memory of Silas “Sy” Bennett, a Keene resident who passed on from cancer in 2008 at the age of 29. For more information about Sy’s Fund, go to sysfund.org.
For questions about Quest Fest 2021, email lorraine@sysfund.org or call 413-512-9177.