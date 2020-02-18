Sy’s Fund will hold its sixth annual rock paper scissors tournament on Sunday, March 1, to raise money for young adults with cancer. The event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Kilkenny Pub, 82 Main St., Keene.
Entry fee is $6 per person.
Sy’s Fund is a nonprofit organization that supports young adults ages 18 through 39 who are fighting cancer by providing gifts to support their hobbies and personal pursuits. The organization also funds complementary therapies such as acupuncture and massage. With community and national support, Sy’s Fund has provided funding to more than 150 young adults with cancer since its inception in 2010; there is currently a wait list of over 20 young adults.
Sy’s Fund is a tribute fund in memory of Silas “Sy” Bennett, a Keene resident who passed away from cancer in 2008 at the age of 29. Lorraine Kerz, Sy’s mother, is executive director.