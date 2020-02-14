The Monadnock Center’s Phoenix Mill House will be open Saturday for hearth cooking demonstrations featuring sweets and confections for Valentine’s Day.
At the open house program, guests may drop in for a few minutes or stay longer to learn about the sweet treats the Prescott Family would have enjoyed when they lived in the mill house in the 1830s. As the costumed interpreters prepare the dishes over the open fire, visitors can sample the dishes and enjoy some 19th century-style hot chocolate.
The day’s menu includes white pot, hot chocolate, custard, George pudding and wedding or great cake.
Hearth Cooking Saturdays are open house programs. The mill house will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
The Phoenix Mill House is a foreman’s home located behind the Monadnock Center’s main building at 19 Grove St. in downtown Peterborough. The Phoenix Mill, a textile factory, stood at the corner of Main and Grove Streets from the 1820s to the 1920s. Costumed interpreters will share what life was like for Samuel and Nancy Prescott who lived in the house with their children in the 1830s.
For more information about this program and other programs at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture, visit MonadnockCenter.org or call 924-3235.