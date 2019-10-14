The Cheshire County Conservation District has named Mary Ballou of Swanzey as its 2019 Cooperator of the Year. Each year the conservation district selects an individual, business or organization to recognize the efforts the recipient has undertaken to steward the natural resources on their land in cooperation with the conservation district and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Ballou is the owner and steward of Ballou Farm, a 28-acre property in Swanzey. The farm includes 1,500 feet of frontage on the Ashuelot River and 13 acres of floodplains, wetlands and river oxbows. Her land offers critical habitat for wildlife and these natural features play an important role in maintaining and improving water quality and managing floods.
In 2016, Ballou chose to put a conservation easement on the Ballou Farm to protect its natural resources for future generations. She worked with the Swanzey Conservation Commission, The Nature Conservancy and the Monadnock Conservancy to protect the land. The agreement prevents the property from ever being developed, but allows farming, forestry and recreation to continue.
Ballou is a psychologist with a depth of experience as an educator, therapist and writer. She is recently retired with a career that included 34 years as a professor in the Department of Counseling and Applied Psychology at Northeastern University. She has developed a feminist ecological model and has authored or co-authored nine books, nineteen book chapters, over thirty peer-reviewed articles, and three manuals. Today she maintains a private therapy practice in Swanzey.
The Cheshire County Conservation District will honor Ballou at the CCCD Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Keene Country Club. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for hors d’oeuvres, silent auction and cash bar. Tickets are $30. Seats are limited. Registration: cccd-74th-annual-meeting.eventbrite.com.