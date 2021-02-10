Danielle Ruffo of Swanzey has been appointed as vice chair of the board for Keene Housing Kids Collaborative. Ruffo, who serves as community engagement officer for Savings Bank of Walpole, has been actively involved with the non-profit organization for the past few years, previously serving as treasurer on KHKC’s Board.
KHKC serves kids who live in housing owned or managed by Keene Housing, including Housing Choice voucher holders. The organization’s mission is to give kids access to opportunities and experiences in the community that will help them gain confidence, have fun, learn, get ready for kindergarten, do well in elementary school, and exit high school with the tools that will help them become economically independent adults.
“We are very fortunate to have Danielle in a leadership role on the Board,” said Liz Chipman, KHKC’s Executive Director. “She brings a strong commitment to social impact, a love for community and a very real passion for helping all children in our community reach their full potential. Her steady presence, thoughtful decision making and collaborative team-building skills are a valuable asset to our Board and to our organization as a whole.”
As community engagement officer for Savings Bank of Walpole, Ruffo oversees the bank’s community volunteer and donation/sponsorships involvement as well as implementation of SBW’s marketing and social media programs.