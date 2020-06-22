The Town of Swanzey Rail Trail Advisory Committee will hold a trail clean-up event on Friday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to noon on the Cheshire Rail Trail across from the Cheshire Fair Grounds.
Significant trash has been dumped in the area, and the goal of the event is to remove the trash and load it onto a dump truck provided by the Swanzey Department of Public Works. The secondary goal is to establish temporary gates to prevent future dumping.
Anyone planning to attend is asked to send an email to railtrails@swanzeynh.gov.
Parking is recommended at the Rail Trail crossing of Mount Huggins Drive, which is about a 0.4 mile walk from Mount Huggins south along the Cheshire Rail Trail to the clean-up site. Attendees are advised to wear long pants, long sleeves and apply bug spray, as well as masks, safety glasses and gloves.