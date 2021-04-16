The First Congregational Church’s Thursday morning Bible Study will begin a new topic on April 22 with the study of Romans.
The Rev. Joseph David Stinson will teach the weekly class, which is held at 10:30 a.m. in Friendship Hall. No previous experience with Bible study is required to participate.
Romans is perhaps the most famous New Testament letter by St. Paul. The letter contains the mature theology of Paul the Apostle and has spawned numerous doctrines, disputes, reformations and conversions. Today it is at the center of conversation between Jews and Christians. Stinson hopes to finish the study by the end of June.
The First Congregational Church of Swanzey is at 679 Old Homestead Ave. (Route 32).
For information, call 352,6689.