Willa Frazier has been named this year’s Junior Charter Chef at Surry Village Charter School.
Contestants vied for the honor by producing handmade pastas and sauces in the Pandemic Pasta Challenge. Frazier created a hand-cut egg pasta ribbon with roasted cherry tomato and feta cheese sauce. First runner-up Bristol Thompson created a gluten free cavatelli with an alfredo sauce.
Students were encouraged to practice at home and produce video submissions of themselves cooking for their families. The student challenge was the lead-in event to the school’s annual charter chef dinner, a fundraiser that was served for the first time in the school’s 15-year history as a take out event due to COVID-19 restrictions.